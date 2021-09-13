A Billings woman was killed in a motorcycle accident at 8:17 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 44 at Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tiffanie M. Keithley, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lawrence County coroner.
She was riding a westbound motorcycle that ran off the road and struck a median cable barrier, the patrol said.
• A Joplin man was injured in a motorcycle-car collision at 4:29 p.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 43 at Airport Drive in Jasper County, according to the state patrol.
Derek D. Schmitt, 33, was taken to an urgent care clinic in Joplin with minor injuries.
He was riding a southbound motorcycle that was struck by a car driven by Randall W. McCullough, 60, of Oronogo, when McCullough made a lane change, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.