MONETT, Mo. — A teenager whose body was found near Monett High School is thought to have died by suicide, police said.
Police were called at 5:19 p.m. Monday to a field north of Monett High School, where they found a male teenager "dead of an apparent suicide from (a) gunshot wound," according to a release from police Chief George Daoud.
The chief said no foul play is suspected, and the body was taken to the Lawrence County coroner for an autopsy. He also said no students at the high schools were in danger at any time.
Daoud said the teen's name was being withheld pending notification of his family. The incident is under investigation pending autopsy results.
