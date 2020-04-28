A bomb squad from Springfield was called in to detonate a homemade explosive device discovered Monday afternoon in a stolen vehicle left on Fountain Road near the Joplin city limits.
Jasper County sheriff's deputies responded shortly after 1 p.m. to a call reporting a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of East Fountain Road and located a white Ford Explorer with no license plates that had been left in the roadway.
Deputies came upon an explosive device while searching the SUV that checked out as having been reported stolen in Wichita, Kansas, according to the sheriff's office. The area was secured while a bomb squad from the Springfield Fire Department was called to the scene. The device was removed from the vehicle to a safe area nearby and detonated, the sheriff's office said.
The matter remained under investigation Tuesday without any arrests having been made.
