Bond was reduced Wednesday for a former Webb City teacher and coach who was charged last month with statutory sodomy of a minor.
Nicholas A. Popejoy, 28, of Arma, Kansas, was arrested on Nov. 22 on the first-degree charge and held at the Jasper County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond. Attorney Teresa Lynn Grantham of Springfield is representing Popejoy.
At a hearing Wednesday in Jasper County Circuit Court in Carthage, Associate Judge Jerry Holcomb reduced Popejoy’s bond amount to $25,000 cash and amended his release conditions, according to court documents.
The new conditions state that Popejoy must wear an ankle monitor and be placed under house arrest at his parent’s house in Arma; he cannot leave except for court appearances, doctor appointments or meetings with his attorney. He is also not allowed to have contact with the victim or anyone else under the age of 18 and cannot be within 100 yards of the victim’s home, school or employer.
Popejoy, who is charged with having sexual contact with a minor on Nov. 15 at the junior high, worked in the school district from August 2014 to Nov. 18 of this year. He had been a freshman boys basketball coach, assistant coed track coach at the high school, an eighth grade science teacher and a math teacher at the junior high.
A pretrial conference has been set for 3 p.m. Feb. 3, 2020.
