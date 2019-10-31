GIRARD, Kan. — A bonding company owner in Crawford County was arrested Wednesday after being charged with bonding out a jail inmate in an attempt to exchange bail for sexual relations.
Merlin “Jack” Nelson, 87, of Girard, was arrested by Crawford County sheriff's detectives. He was taken to the Crawford County Jail and was released after posting $5,000 bond.
Nelson, owner of Girard Bonding Co., was arrested after he had attempted to engage in sexual relations with a Crawford County Jail inmate in exchange for bonding the person out of jail, according to a sheriff's department statement Thursday.
The investigation is continuing, authorities said.
