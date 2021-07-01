A woman from Purdy and an Arkansas man were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 4:49 p.m. Wednesday on Farm Road 1090, about a mile south of Monett in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Brent J. Thoemke, 35, of Hackett, Arkansas, was taken by ambulance to Cox Monett Hospital. Anessa L. Roller, 29, of Purdy, was taken by private vehicle to the same hospital. Their injuries were described as minor.
Thoemke was driving a westbound car that collided with Roller's southbound vehicle when Thoemke failed to yield the right of the way, the patrol said.
