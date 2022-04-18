Both drivers were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 3 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 60, about 3 miles east of Granby in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Shelbee L. Chitwood, 19, of Neosho, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin, and Brenda S. Powell, 73, of Aurora, was taken to Cox Monett Hospital, both with minor injuries.
Chitwood was driving a westbound car and had stopped to make a left turn when Powell's car ran into her from behind, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.