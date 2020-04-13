The Jasper County prosecutor's office has charged a Joplin man with a felony weapon charge and a misdemeanor count of assault in connection with his girlfriend being threatened with a knife.
Thomas Quaadir, 41, was arrested and charged with unlawful use of a weapon and fourth-degree domestic assault after an incident Friday night at a residence in the 2200 block of South Highview Avenue.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, Quaadir's girlfriend told police that they had been arguing all day when Quaadir entered a bedroom, pointed a knife at her and threatened to stab her. She fled the residence and called police, according to the affidavit.
