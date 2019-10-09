A Joplin man is facing charges that he beat his girlfriend with a curtain rod and would not let her leave their residence for several hours.
Officers were called about 9 p.m. Monday to the 1500 block of West C Street regarding a domestic disturbance. Hope K. Bickel, 23, told officers that her boyfriend beat her with a curtain rod and later choked her during a domestic incident that began about 10:30 a.m. and did not conclude until that night.
Jacob B. Patterson, 22, was arrested at the address and charged with two counts of second-degree domestic assault and a single count of tampering with a victim in a felony prosecution. He also was charged with a misdemeanor offense of possession of drug paraphernalia.
