The Jasper County prosecutor's office has charged a 24-year-old Joplin man with second-degree domestic assault on his girlfriend Monday afternoon during an argument at their residence.
Police responded to a domestic disturbance about 1 p.m. in the 400 block of South Sergeant Avenue and arrested Keith R. Ritter.
Capt. Nick Jimenez said Ritter is accused of kicking and choking Johanna N. Gortmaker, 26. She was treated by paramedics called to the scene, but her injuries did not require transport to a hospital, Jimenez said.
