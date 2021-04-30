A 31-year-old Joplin man was arrested and charged with felony domestic assault for allegedly choking and slapping his girlfriend during a disturbance Wednesday at a residence in the 2400 block of East Laurel St.
Thomas A. Calhoun was detained by a neighbor until police arrived following the assault of Anjula L. Faul, 29, according to Joplin police Capt. Will Davis.
Davis said Calhoun was causing a further disturbance outside the residence after Faul managed to break away from him, prompting the neighbor to intervene and place him in a shoulder lock until officers got there. Faul did not require medical attention as a consequence of the assault, Davis said.
Calhoun was charged with second-degree domestic assault.
