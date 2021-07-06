PITTSBURG, Kan. — A 24-year-old man is facing multiple felony counts related to an alleged domestic assault this past weekend in Pittsburg.
Sean M. Wolsey is being held at the Crawford County Jail on a $100,000 bond in connection with an incident early Saturday morning, according to the Pittsburg Police Department. He is charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery and possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Police said an anonymous caller at 7:17 a.m. Saturday that a friend had been battered overnight by her boyfriend but would not provide the location of the victim.
The victim, who called a short time later, also would not provide her location, initially out of fear the boyfriend might find her. But officers eventually were able to meet with her in the 800 block of South Joplin Street, where they learned that her boyfriend had put his hands around her neck and choked her to a point where she almost lost consciousness and subsequently held her in the residence until she finally was able to escape.
She told police that at one point he pulled her back inside as she was trying to escape out a window.
Officers tried to make contact with Wolsey in an apartment at 801 S. Joplin St., but he would not come out. Police said a search warrant was obtained and a special response team activated before the suspect was finally taken into custody at the address.
A juvenile who was at the address with the suspect also was taken into custody for their own protection, police said.
