A 43-year-old Joplin man is facing burglary and assault charges from a domestic incident Friday night in the 100 block of North Pearl Avenue.
Carrie M. True, 48, told police that her boyfriend was intoxicated when he came to her residence and crashed a moped into her neighbor's fence.
According to police Capt. Will Davis, True purportedly asked Michael E. Kellstadt, 43, to leave and he forced his way into her home, hit her on the head with a wine bottle and shoved her to the floor before fleeing on foot.
Police caught up with Kellstadt and arrested him. Court records show he was charged with second-degree domestic assault, first-degree burglary and violating a protection order taken out by his girlfriend.
