A 38-year-old man is being sought in connection with a felony domestic assault that took place Tuesday at a residence in Duenweg.
The Jasper County prosecutor's office filed charges Friday on Brandon E. Funkhouser of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree domestic assault and vehicle tampering.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Funkhouser butted his girlfriend in the face with his head, punched her and choked her during a dispute Tuesday at their residence on Tamera Lane. He then locked her in their bedroom with him for the night to prevent her from leaving and seeking help, according to the affidavit.
The next morning, he allegedly assaulted her again by grabbing her face and pushing his fist into her mouth as hard as he could. When she finally managed to get away from him and ask her mother to call police, he allegedly stole her vehicle and fled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.