A 27-year-old Joplin woman reported to police that her boyfriend assaulted her and held her against her will while armed with a knife for several hours Monday.
Police Capt. Nick Jimenez said the woman told police that she got into an argument with her boyfriend, who grabbed her by her hair and would not let her leave the residence where they were in the 300 block of South Jackson Avenue. Every time she tried to leave, he would threaten her with the knife.
Jimenez said the suspect had left the residence by the time police arrived. He had not been located by midday Tuesday. Jimenez said the woman did not require medical attention.
