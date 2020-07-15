VINITA, Okla. — Ronald Dean Busick, 68, pleaded guilty today to being an accessory to first-degree murder in the Bible-Freeman murder case.
Busick entered the plea in Craig County District Court before District Judge Shawn Taylor as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors that would dismiss the other charges he was facing: four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and a single count of arson.
Busick is the lone surviving suspect in the December 1999 slayings of Danny and Kathy Freeman, the torching of their home near Welch and the abduction and presumed killings of their daughter Ashley and her friend Lauria, both 16 at the time. Two other suspects — Warren "Phil" Welch and David Pennington — died without ever having been charged.
The missing girls' remains have been the subject of several searches over the years. Authorities have been focusing their attention most recently on Picher, where investigators have reason to believe the girls were held captive and sexually abused at Welch's residence before being slain and their bodies disposed of in some manner nearby.
Busick's plea agreement would call for a 15-year sentence, with 10 of the years to be served in prison and five years to be suspended. However, if his cooperation with investigators leads to the discovery of the girls' remains, then that sentence time would be reduced to five years in prison and five years suspended, with credit for time already served.
Busick admitted in court to the judge in making his plea to having withheld information from investigators regarding the involvement of Welch and Pennington in the crimes. He did not admit to committing the crimes himself.
Matt Ballard, the Craig County district attorney, said investigators have started some initial conversations with Busick, and that the defendant has been "somewhat cooperative" with them.
"But we were waiting to formalize this plea before beginning in-depth conversations," he said.
Ballard said whether those conversations lead to the discovery of the girls' remains will impact Busick's sentence, so there is an incentive for the defendant to tell investigators what he knows.
"If the remains are discovered, the amount of time he serves will be substantially less," he said. "It's still a long shot that we'll find them, but we're not giving up."
Isaac Shields, one of the prosecutors on the case, said that investigators "from the get-go" have believed that Busick was more an accessory to the crime than a principal figure.
"I think there is more he has to offer our investigators," he said.
