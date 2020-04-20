LAMAR, Mo. — Two sons of a woman accused of calling in a bomb threat at the hospital in Lamar have pleaded guilty to their roles in the incident that forced evacuation of the medical center
Jason and Larry Gates pleaded guilty Thursday in Barton County Circuit Court to making a first-degree terrorist threat.
Larry C. Gates, 42, waived a sentencing assessment and was sentenced by Judge David Munton to five years in the Department of Corrections with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendaant placed on supervised release for five years.
Younger brother Jason A. Gates, 40, also entered an open plea of guilty to the charge on Thursday but requested a sentencing assessment. The judge accordingly set his sentencing hearing on June 15.
Their mother, Terrie R. Walker, 61, was arraigned on the same charge as her sons in the upper division of the court and entered a plea of innocent. She has a case management conference set for July 16.
Probable-cause affidavits filed in the case allege that Walker called Cox Barton County Hospital twice within 48 seconds on the afternoon of March 4, stating both times: "There is a bomb out there." The calls forced an emptying of the hospital of both patients and staff while police and firefighters searched the building and grounds. No bomb was found.
The calls were traced through an internet service provider to an internet protocol address and the home of Larry Gates in Lamar. Officers who went to the home made contact with Walker, who initially claimed she made the calls to warn the hospital about something she saw "pop up" on the phone of her older son.
According to the affidavits, she later admitted having made the calls at the request of Larry Gates after he received a message from his brother who was at the hospital for a drug test required by his employer following an accident that happened on the job. The affidavits state that Jason Gates hoped the threat would force a delay in obtaining a urine sample from him and give him another day to try to flush any trace of drug use from his body.
