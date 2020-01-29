Two Joplin brothers on Wednesday were ordered to stand trial on charges pertaining to an alleged assault of their stepfather and a son-in-law who came to his defense.
Justin L. Sullivan, 19, of rural Joplin, waived a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of unlawful use of a weapon, and Jason S. Sullivan Jr., 21, of Golden City, waived a preliminary hearing on an assault charge. They were both ordered to make initial appearances Feb. 10 in a trial division of the court.
A probable-cause affidavit states that they got into an argument with their stepfather June 23 after having been told they would have to move out of the residence they all shared on Meadow Lane. The affidavit states that they both punched the stepfather before a son-in-law of the victim stepped in and pulled Jason Sullivan off him. Justin Sullivan then allegedly pulled a knife out and made slashing motions with the weapon in the direction of the son-in-law before leaving the scene with his brother.
His alleged use of the knife did not result in any injuries to either the stepfather or his defender, according to the affidavit.
