Someone stole an undetermined amount of cash in a Christmas morning break-in at a McDonald's restaurant on the southwest side of Joplin.
The burglary was discovered Friday morning when a caller noticed a door open at the front of the restaurant at 4436 S. Highway 43. Joplin police Capt. Will Davis said an investigation determined that someone had entered through that door, opened a safe in the manager's office and made off with an undetermined amount of cash, leaving the business via a drive-thru window.
No arrests had been made in the case as of Monday afternoon.
