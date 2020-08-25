A 68-year-old Joplin man wrestled with an intruder who entered his home in the middle of the night, but the burglar escaped with his wallet.
Police Capt. Will Davis said Adolfo Mendoza told police that he was checking out why his dogs in a back room were barking about 12:15 a.m. Monday when he spotted a man in his living room and confronted him. The man said something about being in the wrong house before Mendoza told him he was calling police, Davis said.
According to Davis, the two men wrestled briefly before the intruder broke free, grabbed Mendoza's wallet from a nightstand in his bedroom and ran from the victim's house on South Jackson Avenue.
The burglary remained under investigation Tuesday without any arrest having been made.
