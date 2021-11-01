Weekend burglaries at both a restaurant and a storage unit business on Range Line Road remained under investigation Monday by Joplin police.
Capt. William Davis said officers responded at 3:58 a.m. Friday to an alarm sounding at the Red Lobster at 3131 S. Range Line Road but did not find anyone inside the restaurant.
Davis said officers did discover a window that had been pried open and some frozen food on the ground near that window that presumably came from the restaurant. He said it remained under investigation Monday whether anything else had been stolen in the apparent break-in.
A fence was cut and eight storage units broken into at Import Warehouse, 2920 S. Range Line Road, sometime between Thursday afternoon and late Saturday morning, according to police. Davis said what all was stolen in that burglary remained under investigation with multiple property owners involved.
