Joplin police reports show four break-ins at city businesses this past weekend.
Officers answering a 12:27 a.m. alarm Friday at Orange Leaf, 2330 S. Range Line Road, found the glass in a door broken out. Sgt. Andy Blair said it was unknown at the time if anything was missing from inside the business.
An alarm sounded shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday at Crabby's Seafood Bar & Grill, 815 W. Seventh St., when someone cut the latch on the door of a shed behind the restaurant. A report of that burglary did not state what, if anything, was taken. Similarly, it remained uncertain Monday if anything was stolen in a break-in Friday night or early Saturday morning at Tropical Tan, 705 S. Illinois Ave. The glass in a door to the business was broken out to gain entry.
Blair said a small amount of cash was taken in a burglary early Saturday morning at the Kiss Nails salon, 2217 S. Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.