A 27-year-old suspect is being sought in a reported burglary and assault Monday morning on the south side of Joplin.
Police Capt. Will Davis said two children had just been dropped off by their mother at the home of a babysitter on West 41st Street when a pickup truck pulled up to the residence and the father of one of the children got out and forced his way into the residence, breaking the frame of the door.
Davis said the intruder purportedly punched the 31-year-old babysitter in the face before her husband was able to come to her defense, pulling the suspect back down some steps and making him flee their home.
No arrest had been made in the incident by Tuesday, but Davis said charges were being sought on the suspect for burglary and assault.
