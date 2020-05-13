A 26-year-old Joplin man is facing burglary and drug possession charges after he allegedly forced his way into a residence Monday night, refused to leave and began preparing to take items from the home the next morning.
Police Cpl. Ben Cooper said officers called Tuesday morning to a residence in the 700 block of North Sergeant Avenue took Marvin E. Ward into custody on suspicion of burglary, robbery and possession of a controlled substance.
Cooper said occupants of the address told police that Ward forced his way into the residence Monday night when a female visitor entered with the permission of the occupants. He refused to leave and fell asleep on a bed inside the home. The next day, he refused to leave when asked and began filling a bag with items inside the home, including a cellphone of an occupant's girlfriend, according to police.
Ward was charged with first-degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.