Police say someone gained entry to a strip mall in Joplin through a back door early Saturday morning and knocked holes through the walls of two businesses to gain access to a third and steal some cash and purses.
The break-in at the Southside Center, 2914 E. 32nd St., took place shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday. Police say entry was gained into Suite 109, where an initial hole was knocked out in a wall to gain entry to Empire Finance.
From there, a second hole was created in another wall to access Western Shamrock Finance, where a small amount of cash, a check and two purses were reported stolen, according to police.
The burglary remained under investigation Tuesday with no arrests made.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.