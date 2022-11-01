Someone cut through a fence and broke the lock on a shed door to steal about $3,200 worth of items from a Joplin business this past weekend.
Sgt. Jason Stump, with the Joplin Police Department, said a bicycle, generator, tent and sleeping bag were among the items taken from the shed of Commercial Gasket at 205 N. Main St.
The crime remained under investigation Tuesday without any arrest having been made or property recovered.
