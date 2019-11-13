A Joplin man accused of a burglary and theft spree the night of Sept. 2-3 waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday and was ordered to stand trial on five felony counts.
James P. Jones, 48, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on two counts of burglary, two counts of stealing and a single count of unlawful possession of a firearm. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set Jones' initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Dec. 2.
A probable-cause affidavit alleges that Jones fled the scene of a burglary just before midnight Sept. 2 in the 500 block of North Wall Avenue. when the alleged victim, David Keshavarz, woke up and spotted Jones in his yard. Keshavarz's home had been entered, and a decorative chest, suitcase, watch, key fob and keys, and wallet containing containing various identification cards were stolen.
Less than an hour later, police were called to Allen's Repair Shop at 502 N. Main St., where several vehicles had been gone through and items stolen. A short time after that, police received a report that a man had been caught sleeping in another man's vehicle in the 400 block of North Main Street and had run off with items taken from another vehicle.
The suspect fled into a wooded area as police arrived, but he was chased down and arrested. According to the affidavit, Jones was caught with various items stolen at each of those three locations and at another burglary reported the same night at 529 N. Joplin Ave., and he was also identified by Keshavarz as the suspect he had seen in his yard.
Among the items taken in the burglary on Joplin Avenue was a Ruger cap-and-ball revolver that allegedly was found in Jones' possession when he was caught. The affidavit states that the defendant had 11 prior felony convictions at the time and is prohibited by law from possessing firearms.
