PITTSBURG, Kan. — An Asbury man purportedly involved in a home burglary Monday morning near Pittsburg made suicidal remarks and cut himself with a knife in the course of being apprehended, according to the Crawford County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies were called at 11:58 a.m. to 1036 E. 530th Ave. where a man reported that an intruder had forced his way into his home through a back door and armed himself with a knife from the kitchen. The occupant, who kept the intruder at bay with a firearm until he was able to escape himself, told deputies that the suspect kept encouraging him to shoot him.
When deputies arrived, the suspect. Michael L. Pruett, 56, was on the front porch of the residence with the knife still in his hands. Pepper ball rounds and stun gun prongs had "little or no effect," and Pruett ran back inside the residence, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies followed him in, where they could hear him screaming both "kill me" and "help me" before he emerged from the kitchen without the knife but with an apparent self-inflicted cut on his neck, the sheriff's office said.
Pruett was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg after his apprehension. Upon release from the hospital, he was booked into the Crawford County Jail on charges of aggravated burglary and aggravated assault.
The sheriff's office said it was determined that Pruett had left the hospital against medical advice before the incident.
