BUTTERFIELD, Mo. — Two people were injured in a one-vehicle accident at 11:50 a.m. Saturday at Missouri Highway 37 and Route U in Butterfield, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Passenger Sandra M. Erick, 66, of Shell Knob, suffered moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Arkansas. The driver, Dema C. Galgon, 71, also of Shell Knob, suffered minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Cassville.
The patrol said the northbound vehicle swerved to miss a wrong-way driver, lost control and went off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle struck an embankment.
