A California man the Missouri State Highway Patrol caught transporting 20.5 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of his vehicle on Interstate 44 has been granted probation.
Silvestre Avila Villanueva, 31, of Paso Robles, California, pleaded guilty Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court to delivery of a controlled substance in a plea deal dismissing two other felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and child endangerment.
His plea agreement called for a seven-year suspended sentence, and Circuit Judge David Mouton accepted the arranged plea and placed the defendant on supervised probation for five years.
A state trooper stopped a vehicle Avila Villanueva was driving Oct. 7 on I-44 in Jasper County for following another vehicle too closely. The nervousness of the driver and the inability of a juvenile in the back seat to provide any proof of his identity led the trooper to ask the defendant to open the trunk of the vehicle, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
The trooper found several vacuum-sealed bags containing 20.5 pounds of marijuana in a duffle bag in the trunk and a trash bag in the spare tire well in the truck.
The endangerment charge was filed when it was learned his passenger was 14 years old and did not know the defendant, who told the state trooper he had been paid $1,300 to take the boy to someone else in St. Louis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.