MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A 64-year-old man from California waived a preliminary hearing this week on drug-trafficking charges he picked up when pulled over by Pierce City police.
Mark E. Lepper, of Fullerton, California, waived a hearing Thursday in Lawrence County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on charges of first-degree trafficking in drugs and possession of a controlled substance. Judge Matthew Kasper set Lepper's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for April 13.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, the defendant was following an officer's patrol car closely down Ford Street in Pierce City with his bright lights on, which led to the officer stopping him and learning that he had no proof of insurance and his driver's license had expired years ago.
The officer purportedly could see a glass drug pipe in plain view in Lepper's vehicle and the defendant told him that he would find more paraphernalia in a box in the back of the vehicle. A search of the box turned up almost 53 grams of heroin, three syringes, a smaller container with an unidentified brown liquid inside and some amphetamine pills, according to the affidavit.
