Joplin police arrested a 46-year-old suspect at a motel Tuesday afternoon after he was found to be in possession of a car reported stolen in California.
Capt. Will Davis said Abel Serrano was arrested at the Motel 6 where he apparently went after getting four new tires and an oil change for a 2006 Mercedes Benz at Russell Tire, 1501 E. Fourth St. The business contacted police about an issue with Serrano paying his bill.
Davis said Serrano ultimately paid the bill, but in the meantime police learned that the Mercedes Benz had been reported stolen in San Diego. He was arrested and charged Wednesday with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
