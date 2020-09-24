A defendant charged with being an accessory to the armed hijacking of a car July 19 from the parking lot of a Joplin motel waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday and was ordered to stand trial.
Jacob R. Scribner, 32, of Joplin, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a count of being an accessory to first-degree robbery. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Oct. 13.
Scribner is accused of being one of three males in a Ford 500 that pulled up to a Ford Fusion parked outside the Motel 6 at 3031 S. Range Line Road and let out a second suspect — later identified by police as Tre R.A. Ackerson, 26, of Webb City — who pointed a gun at Anthony Torrence, 28, of Joplin, while Scribner climbed in the Fusion and drove off with it.
The suspect vehicle was located at the Eagle Stop convenience store on Range Line Road, and Scribner was arrested.
