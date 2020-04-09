A Galena, Kansas, woman was the victim of a carjacking Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of Mercy Hospital Joplin.
Police Capt. Nick Jimenez said Vicki N. Hopkins, 65, was unloading items from her vehicle when a man jumped in the driver's seat of her 2019 Chevrolet Trax and took off with it. Jimenez said the carjacker struck Hopkins with the vehicle in the course of the theft, but she did not require medical attention.
The incident took place about 12:15 p.m. at 100 E. Mercy Way.
