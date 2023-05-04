A 30-year-old driver reported being assaulted and his vehicle being stolen by two men Wednesday night near Fifth Street and Jackson Avenue in Joplin.
Capt. William Davis said Isaac H. Teter was taken to Freeman Hospital West for treatment of injuries after the carjacking at 10:44 p.m.
Teter told police that one of men threw a brick that struck his 2016 Dodge Journey, causing him to come to a stop. The other then walked up to his vehicle and hit him, and the two of them then pulled him from the vehicle and drove off in it, Davis said.
The incident remained under investigation Thursday without any arrests having been made.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.