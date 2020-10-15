A Carl Junction man is facing domestic assault and kidnapping charges in connection with a disturbance Tuesday in downtown Joplin.
Cpl. Ben Cooper of the Joplin Police Department said an ex-boyfriend of Brittany M. Hilton, 31, allegedly forced her into a vehicle late Tuesday afternoon in the 100 block of East Eighth Street and choked her before she was able to get away from him.
Officers called to the scene took Ronald L. Daugherty, 72, into custody on charges of second-degree domestic assault, second-degree kidnapping and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. Cooper said Hilton did not require medical attention as a result of the alleged assault.
