A Carl Junction man was fatally injured in single-vehicle accident about 3:15 a.m. Sunday on Route JJ, a mile south of Carl Junction, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Russell T. Asbell, 33, was taken to Freeman Hospital West, where he was pronounced dead about 10:30 a.m.
The patrol reported that Asbell's northbound vehicle ran off the road, struck a post and overturned, throwing the driver out.
• A 17-year-old Galena, Kansas, girl was injured just before 6 a.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 160, about 4 miles south of Liberal in Barton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The girl was taken by ambulance to Via Christi Hospital at Pittsburg, Kansas, with minor injuries.
According to the patrol, the eastbound vehicle she was driving ran off the road and hit a guardrail.
