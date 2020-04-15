A Carl Junction man received prison time when he pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to felony drug and gun charges.
Bobby G. Elliott, 35, changed his plea to guilty on charges of delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon in a plea agreement with the prosecutor's office that limited the prison time he would receive to 10 years.
Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea bargain and assessed the defendant concurrent terms of 10 years on the convictions for delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm, and seven years on the conviction for unlawful use of a weapon. The judge further ordered that the terms be served in the state prison system's long-term drug treatment program.
The convictions stem from an arrest Oct. 1, 2019, when the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team served a search warrant on the defendant's residence in Carl Junction with the assistance of the Jasper County Sheriff's Department's special weapons and tactics (SWAT) team.
Elliott arrived at the residence as the search warrant was being served, and a loaded handgun fell out of the vehicle as he was getting out of the front passenger seat, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Due to prior felony convictions for drug possession and receiving stolen property, the defendant is prohibited from possessing firearms. A search of his person subsequent to arrest turned up a pouch containing about 34 grams of methamphetamine in one of his pockets. Officers also seized a set of digital scales and bags used in the distribution of drugs in an ensuing search of the vehicle.
