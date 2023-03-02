A judge sentenced a 45-year-old defendant this week to six years in prison on felony convictions for stealing and unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon.
Ryan D. Sanders, of Carl Junction, pleaded guilty to the charges Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court in a plea agreement calling for concurrent six-year terms. The defendant faced up to seven years on each charge.
Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea bargain, assessed Sanders the two concurrent terms with credit for 167 days served in jail and ordered that he pay $6,010 in restitution.
The stealing conviction pertains to the theft Aug. 1 of cartons of cigarettes from the Casey's convenience store at 3950 E. Seventh St. Sanders and a co-defendant were caught on surveillance video stealing the cartons during business hours from a locked case using a key.
Sanders was arrested again after a traffic stop conducted Sept. 13 by Carl Junction police when drug paraphernalia and a revolver were found in the search of a vehicle he was driving. As a convicted felon, he cannot legally possess firearms.
