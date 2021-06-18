A 37-year-old defendant waived preliminary hearings this week in two cases involving a domestic disturbance in Carl Junction and subsequent burglary in Carterville.
Shemaiah Davis, of Carl Junction, waived the hearings Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on felony counts of second-degree burglary, second-degree domestic assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and property damage.
Associate Judge Joe Hensley set Davis' initial appearance in a trial division of the court on July 12.
The defendant is accused of pointing a gun at Roxanna Davis and other family members on March 10 in Carl Junction and breaking into a residence in Carterville that Roxanna Davis owns the following day. A probable-cause affidavit states he ripped a bathroom sink out of the wall.
