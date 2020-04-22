A Carl Junction man accused of a felony domestic assault that left his girlfriend with broken facial bones has been ordered to stand trial.
Dakota J. Garrett, 25, waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of second-degree domestic assault.
Garrett allegedly punched his girlfriend, Ashley Tyler, in the face multiple times during a domestic disturbance March 21. She was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin, where X-rays detected fractures on both sides of her face, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Associate Court Judge Joe Hensley set Garrett's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for June 1.
