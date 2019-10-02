SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Carl Junction man pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to transporting a minor from Kansas across state lines for sexual purposes.
Nathan R. Belcher, 29, pleaded guilty to the charge in U.S. District Court in Springfield and faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years without parole or up to a life term in a federal prison. A sentencing hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge David P. Rush will be scheduled after completion of a sentencing investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.
Belcher, who remains in federal custody pending sentencing, admitted in court that he transported a Kansas girl with a 2003 birthdate across state lines into Missouri in 2017, and engaged in sexual activity with her at a residence and near a creek outside Neosho, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Springfield.
The case was investigated by the Columbus (Kansas) Police Department, Cherokee County (Kansas) Sheriff's Department and the FBI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.