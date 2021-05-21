A 47-year-old defendant pleaded guilty this week to misdemeanor drunken-driving and property damage charges in a plea deal dismissing a felony count of domestic assault.
Adam J. Horrell, of Carl Junction, changed his plea to guilty Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on counts of driving while intoxicated and second-degree property damage in a plea agreement dismissing a related count of second-degree domestic assault.
Associate Court Judge Joe Hensley accepted the plea bargain and fined the defendant $500 on each of the convictions.
The charges stemmed from an incident Jan. 3 when Horrell purportedly got angry with his girlfriend while drinking shots of liquor and repeatedly drove over her belongings, which she had set outside their house on Briarbrook Lane in preparation for leaving him.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, he also hit their mailbox and the mailbox of a neighbor with the vehicle, nearly ran into the passing vehicle of a witness and her child, and drove at his girlfriend at one point, forcing her to jump out of the way.
He later submitted to a breath test that showed a blood-alcohol level of 0.071, just slightly below the legal threshold for operating a motor vehicle in Missouri, according to the affidavit.
