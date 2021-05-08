A Carl Junction man was allowed to plead down to a misdemeanor offense this week in a case of financial exploitation of an elderly woman and received a suspended sentence and probation.
Garyn L. Adams, 27, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor count of stealing in a plea agreement and was sentenced by Judge Gayle Crane to one year in jail, with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on unsupervised probation for two years.
Adams was charged in August 2019 with a felony count of financial exploitation of an elderly person following an investigation by Carl Junction police of money taken from an 86-year-old woman's bank account without her approval.
A probable-cause affidavit stated that Adams gained access to the bank account and began making fraudulent charges by setting her up for online banking, creating a PayPal account using her Social Security number and transferring money to PayPal accounts belonging to him and a second person.
The affidavit alleged that he tapped the account for more than $1,000. The judge ordered as part of his sentencing that Adams pay the remaining restitution in the case of $63.82.
