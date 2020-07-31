A Carl Junction man waived a preliminary hearing this week on a charge that he financially exploited an elderly woman by gaining access to her bank account and tapping it for more than $1,000.
Garyn L. Adams, 26, waived the hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of financial exploitation of an elderly person. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Sept. 2.
Adams was arrested on the charge in August 2019 following an investigation by Carl Junction police.
A probable-cause affidavit alleges that he gained access to an 86-year-old woman's bank account without her knowledge and began making fraudulent charges. He purportedly signed her up for online banking, created a PayPal account using her Social Security number and transferred money to PayPal accounts belonging to him and a second person. He also transferred money from the account using the online banking he set up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.