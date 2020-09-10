A judge ordered a Carl Junction man to stand trial on domestic assault charges Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court.
Associate Judge Joe Hensley found at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing that there was probable cause for James A. Weiss, 42, to stand trial on counts of second-degree domestic assault and violation of a protection order. The judge set Oct. 13 for the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court.
Jami Strickland, the ex-girlfriend of Weiss, testified that she was sitting in her car with her windows down Aug. 24 waiting to receive her order at a drive-thru restaurant when the defendant attacked her.
"All of a sudden, I feel a hand reaching through my window and around my throat," she told the court.
She said Weiss stopped choking her seconds later and walked away, letting her know as he left: "I will see you tonight and this will end." She said she responded with "a few choice words of her own" and called 911 to report the incident to police.
Strickland acknowledged on cross-examination by public defender Kelsey Kent that she and the defendant have a daughter in common and that there is a custody case in progress in family court. She has full legal custody at this time, and Weiss had been arranging for visits with his daughter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.