A Carl Junction man waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday and was to stand trial on a felony weapon charge.
Brian Beebe, 20, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a count of unlawful use of a weapon. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Sept. 28.
The charge pertains to a shots-fired incident April 6 in the vicinity of County Road 290 and Hunter Road near Carl Junction. A probable-cause affidavit states that Beebe admitted to a Jasper County sheriff's deputy that he had fired a .40-caliber handgun from a vehicle. According to the affidavit, a search of a bedroom Beebe had been in resulted in the seizure of several firearms and drug paraphernalia.
