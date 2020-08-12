The Jasper County prosecutor's office Wednesday dismissed domestic assault and kidnapping charges that a Carl Junction man has been facing due to his roommate no longer wishing to pursue prosecution.
Herman E. Phipps, 50, was charged with second-degree domestic assault and first-degree kidnapping after an incident May 15 at his residence on East Pennell Street in Carl Junction.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that Phipps got into an argument with his roommate and threw a phone at him, hitting him in the bridge of his nose. The roommate told police that Phipps then began throwing other objects at him, took his phone from him so he could not call police and would not let him leave their house.
The affidavit states that the defendant pushed his roommate into a window frame, injuring his arm, when the roommate tried to climb out the window to get away from him.
