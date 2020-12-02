A 14-year-old Carl Junction resident was critically injured Tuesday night when the bicycle the teen was riding was struck by a car at the intersection of Ashmore and Pennell streets in Carl Junction.
The Carl Junction Police Department reported in a news release Wednesday that the injured cyclist was taken to an area hospital. The names of the injured cyclist and the driver of the car were being withheld pending further investigation of the accident.
The release said the cyclist was eastbound in the westbound lane of the roadway when the westbound car struck the bicycle near the shoulder of the street.
