A Carl Junction woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 11:32 a.m. Friday on County Road 270, a half-mile north of Carl Junction in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Judy Ray, 62, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.

She was driving a northbound pickup truck that was struck by a northbound car driven by a 17-year-old boy from Carl Junction when the teen attempted to pass her just as she was making a left turn, the patrol said. Ray's truck left the roadway and overturned following the collision.

The teen's name was not released by the patrol due to his status as a juvenile.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe. 

